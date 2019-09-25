DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,827,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,696 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.70% of DXC Technology worth $100,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 143.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 348.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 66.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DXC Technology news, CEO John M. Lawrie acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $175,824.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 22,066 shares of company stock worth $1,153,043 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DXC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DXC Technology from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.69.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,982,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,504,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.56. DXC Technology Co has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.28.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

