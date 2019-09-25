Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Stock Position Lifted by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNKN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group set a $79.00 target price on Dunkin Brands Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, insider John L. Clare sold 12,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $1,013,706.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,933.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nigel Travis sold 61,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $5,027,804.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,081 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,279.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 124,077 shares of company stock worth $10,123,627 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

DNKN traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $80.52. 6,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,694. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 12 month low of $61.69 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.76 and its 200-day moving average is $77.90.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

