Doyle Wealth Management Takes $68,000 Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.68. 709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,837. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.04. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $51.43.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0892 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

