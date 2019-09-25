Doyle Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 50.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BWXT traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.06. 7,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,009. BWX Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $63.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.26.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 83.20% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $56,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,497,387.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $3,429,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,120 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Seaport Global Securities set a $62.00 target price on BWX Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $55.00 target price on BWX Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

