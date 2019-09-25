Doyle Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 300.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alleghany by 50.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on Y. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $735.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.50.

Alleghany stock traded up $7.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $788.37. 288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,363. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $574.42 and a twelve month high of $798.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $755.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $686.55.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $12.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.48 by $2.92. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 42.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.