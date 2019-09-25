Doyle Wealth Management Makes New $85,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,010 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 95.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.97. 562,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,469,858. The company has a market cap of $107.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.43 and a 200-day moving average of $83.87. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $54.71 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 21,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $2,025,330.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $844,114.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,565. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

