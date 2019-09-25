Doyle Wealth Management Invests $75,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.58. 9,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,052. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $129.89 and a 1-year high of $169.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.82.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7434 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

