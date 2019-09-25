Doyle Wealth Management Invests $101,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 273 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.92.

Illumina stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.98. 127,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,276. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.79. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $263.30 and a 52-week high of $380.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Illumina had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $3,020,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,209,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.29, for a total transaction of $46,039.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,898 shares of company stock valued at $16,104,075. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

