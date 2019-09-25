Doyle Wealth Management Buys Shares of 2,602 Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TDS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $25.51. 18,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,083. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.41%.

In other news, Director Prudence E. Carlson sold 3,510 shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $87,609.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,861.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade Oosterman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $47.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.