Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Receives $80.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.25.

D has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price target on Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 price target on Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk acquired 21,400 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,687,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,807.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler acquired 15,112 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $95,356.72. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,444,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 811.2% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 62,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 55,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 114,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 21,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.17. 103,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

