Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TPOR) Plans $0.07 — Dividend

Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TPOR) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0669 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

NYSEARCA TPOR traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,060. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.03. Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $39.85.

