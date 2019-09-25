Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Declares — Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:LABD)

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA LABD traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.70. 1,465,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475,110. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $62.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57.

