Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares to Issue — Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEARCA:DRN)

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

DRN stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 31,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,381. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $30.91.

