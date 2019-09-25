Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDZ) Plans — Dividend of $0.39

Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDZ) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.3895 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

MIDZ traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $49.55. 605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184. Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bear 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $48.24 and a twelve month high of $106.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.76.

