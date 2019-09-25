DIREXION DAILY LATIN AMERICA BULL 3X SHARES (BMV:LBJ) Announces $0.04 — Dividend

DIREXION DAILY LATIN AMERICA BULL 3X SHARES (BMV:LBJ) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.30. DIREXION DAILY LATIN AMERICA BULL 3X SHARES has a twelve month low of $417.12 and a twelve month high of $689.28.

