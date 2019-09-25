Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bear 3X Shares Plans — Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:PASS)

Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:PASS) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0492 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

NYSEARCA:PASS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986. Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18.

