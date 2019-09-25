Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYBS) Announces — Dividend of $0.12

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYBS) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1199 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of TYBS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

