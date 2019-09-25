Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Declares — Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:COM)

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

COM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.38. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,590. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $25.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average of $23.60.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.