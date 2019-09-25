Digiwage Reaches Market Capitalization of $35,233.00 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $35,233.00 and $5.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00648080 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00021544 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004282 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001815 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000125 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000784 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

