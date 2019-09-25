DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells $238,180.04 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $238,180.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.76. 504,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,515. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 512.53 and a beta of 0.72. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $105.05 and a one year high of $178.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.05.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $336.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.40 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DexCom from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on DexCom from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DexCom from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 359.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,456,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $817,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268,926 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 211.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,391,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,574,000 after acquiring an additional 944,642 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 71.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,164,081 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,642,000 after acquiring an additional 485,519 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 1,781.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,107,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $165,983,000 after buying an additional 1,048,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 1.8% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,056,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $158,269,000 after buying an additional 18,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

