Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) Trading 17% Higher

Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ:DEST) shares traded up 17% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.62, 295,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 185% from the average session volume of 103,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The firm has a market cap of $7.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter. Destination Maternity had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 3.83%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Destination Maternity stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ:DEST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Destination Maternity at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Destination Maternity Company Profile

Destination Maternity Corporation designs and retails maternity apparel. As of August 4, 2018, the company operated 1,114 retail locations, including 480 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico under the Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity names; and 634 leased department locations in the United States and Puerto Rico.

