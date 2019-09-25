Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $951.41 Million

Brokerages expect that Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI) will announce sales of $951.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Designer Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $929.60 million to $982.10 million. Designer Brands posted sales of $833.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Designer Brands will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Designer Brands.

Get Designer Brands alerts:

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.99 million. Designer Brands had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DBI. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Designer Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Designer Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Designer Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Designer Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Designer Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

NYSE DBI traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.11. 1,214,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,016. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Designer Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Designer Brands’s payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

In other Designer Brands news, Chairman Deborah L. Ferree sold 69,806 shares of Designer Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,142,724.22. Also, Director Joanne Zaiac sold 3,688 shares of Designer Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $70,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Designer Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Designer Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Designer Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Designer Brands in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Designer Brands in the second quarter worth $34,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Designer Brands Company Profile

Designer Brands Inc designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Designer Brands (DBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Designer Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Designer Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.