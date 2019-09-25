Dent (DENT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $969,117.00

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. In the last seven days, Dent has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. One Dent token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, Binance and Radar Relay. Dent has a market cap of $25.74 million and approximately $969,117.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00191854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.96 or 0.01011619 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000155 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00020546 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00087490 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,525,838,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Liquid, FCoin, Kucoin, Fatbtc, IDEX, WazirX, Bitbns, HitBTC, OKEx, Binance, Allbit, Radar Relay, Lykke Exchange, BitForex, Coinrail, CoinBene, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.