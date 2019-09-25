DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.40

DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DEMANT A S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic instruments; and personal communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as consumer headsets for the gaming and mobile segments.

