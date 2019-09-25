Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $21.76 Million Stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 569,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,853 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for approximately 1.8% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $21,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 23.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,852,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,884 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $67,213,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $41,035,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 122.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,445,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,201,000 after acquiring an additional 796,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 38.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,111,000 after acquiring an additional 512,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens set a $42.00 price objective on Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet cut Quanta Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Shares of PWR stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $37.52. 14,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average of $36.96. Quanta Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

