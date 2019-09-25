D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,084,837 shares of the coupon company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,339 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Groupon worth $14,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Groupon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Groupon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Groupon by 1,594.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,637 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 17,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Groupon news, Director Robert J. Bass acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GRPN opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. Groupon Inc has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $532.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.70 million. Groupon had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Groupon’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Groupon Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson set a $5.00 target price on shares of Groupon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

