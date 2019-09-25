D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 85,741 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,741 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.28% of JetBlue Airways worth $15,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.6% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.84. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $19.83.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBLU. TheStreet cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

In other JetBlue Airways news, SVP Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $58,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at $86,055.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $47,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 478,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,156,442.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,335 shares of company stock worth $268,395 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

