CVCoin (CVN) Tops One Day Volume of $257,473.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, CVCoin has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. CVCoin has a total market cap of $968,383.00 and approximately $257,473.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CVCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0782 or 0.00000939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, OpenLedger DEX, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CVCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00186628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.37 or 0.01012418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020165 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00085828 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . The official message board for CVCoin is www.crypviser-forum.com . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, HADAX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.