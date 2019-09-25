CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Takes Position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 389 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 10.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in HubSpot by 79.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 129,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,149,000 after buying an additional 57,349 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 195.3% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

NYSE:HUBS opened at $150.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.62. HubSpot Inc has a 12-month low of $108.39 and a 12-month high of $207.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $163.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HubSpot from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised HubSpot from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on HubSpot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.60.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 31,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $5,394,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,529,718 shares in the company, valued at $266,170,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 28,333 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total value of $5,046,107.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,679 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,147 shares of company stock worth $24,683,912. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.