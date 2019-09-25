CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Purchases 324 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 704.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in AON were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AON by 36.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,956,000 after purchasing an additional 20,412 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $190.00 target price on shares of AON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of AON to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.64.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $144,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO John G. Bruno sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $1,461,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,894,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $192.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.56 and a 200 day moving average of $184.62. The stock has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $198.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 48.75%. AON’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

