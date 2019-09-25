CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 897.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 958 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Target by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,186,903 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,480,588,000 after purchasing an additional 522,633 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,944,281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $601,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,359,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $377,608,000 after purchasing an additional 54,263 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 21.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,961,000 after purchasing an additional 630,907 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 18.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178,060 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 502,098 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 13,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.66, for a total value of $1,417,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $1,055,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,369 shares of company stock worth $9,751,164. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $107.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $110.94. The company has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.52.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.37.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

