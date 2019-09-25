CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Buys Shares of 322 ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,888,000 after acquiring an additional 32,622 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $253.22 on Wednesday. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $147.63 and a 52 week high of $303.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,266.10, a P/E/G ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. ServiceNow had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.34.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.28, for a total value of $402,128.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,774,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.36, for a total transaction of $105,410.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,793,505.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,598 shares of company stock worth $24,749,747. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

