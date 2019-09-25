CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Buys 605 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at $25,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 73.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Paul J. Jones sold 11,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $417,722.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,561.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,297 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOG opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.43. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $46.22.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

