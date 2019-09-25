CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Boosts Stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 737.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 19.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens set a $150.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.63.

In related news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 33,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total transaction of $4,560,434.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 279,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,733,793.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.10 per share, with a total value of $31,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA stock opened at $120.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $147.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.43.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

