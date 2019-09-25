CryptoPing Trading 35.8% Lower Over Last Week (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 42% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, CryptoPing has traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $100,066.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00186628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.37 or 0.01012418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020165 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00085828 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s launch date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

