Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs (NYSEARCA:REML) Shares Up 1.4%

Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs (NYSEARCA:REML)’s share price shot up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.14 and last traded at $23.14, 13,105 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 53,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.0877 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 24.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.

