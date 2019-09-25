Craneware (LON:CRW) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,415.87

Shares of Craneware plc (LON:CRW) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,415.87 and traded as low as $2,500.00. Craneware shares last traded at $2,510.00, with a volume of 4,832 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRW. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Craneware in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price target on shares of Craneware in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Craneware alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,995.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,415.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.15 million and a P/E ratio of 45.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Craneware’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Craneware’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

In related news, insider Keith Neilson bought 4,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,200 ($28.75) per share, with a total value of £99,594 ($130,137.20).

About Craneware (LON:CRW)

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, such as InSight Medical Necessity, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that provides medical necessity validation for United States payers and advance beneficiary notice creation; and Trisus Patient Payment, which provides hospitals and health systems to modernize patient payment.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.