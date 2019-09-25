Covington Capital Management Sells 158 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Covington Capital Management decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $443.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,442. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $426.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.79 and a 1 year high of $487.45. The stock has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 price objective on BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.72.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

