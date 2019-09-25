Covington Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Covington Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,405 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management owned 0.05% of iShares Gold Trust worth $7,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000.

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,981,215. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

