Covington Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Covington Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.8% of Covington Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $29,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000.

SPY stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,633,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,578,023. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $233.76 and a 1 year high of $302.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.18 and its 200-day moving average is $290.15.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.3836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

