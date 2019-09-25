Covington Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in VF were worth $6,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TheStreet cut VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on VF to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $104.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Shares of VFC stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.45. The stock had a trading volume of 444,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,937. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $96.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 45.50%.

In other VF news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $883,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,679,721.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $157,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,217.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,306,230 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

