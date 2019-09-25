Covington Capital Management Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.3% of Covington Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,406,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intel by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after buying an additional 961,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,298,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,450,387,000 after buying an additional 1,952,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intel by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,543,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,318,484,000 after buying an additional 2,081,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,557,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,271,292,000 after buying an additional 785,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,739,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,626,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average of $49.80. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 10,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $498,952.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,032 shares of company stock worth $2,006,895 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.