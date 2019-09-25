Covington Capital Management Has $6.13 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,611,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,567,986,000 after acquiring an additional 506,468 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,579,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,510,000 after acquiring an additional 260,484 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 164.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,937,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,591,000 after acquiring an additional 84,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1,516.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $399,879.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,320.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $999,625.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,425 shares of company stock worth $6,920,325. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ADI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.70. 55,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,639. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.62 and a twelve month high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.