Covanta Holding Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the energy company on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Covanta has a dividend payout ratio of 1,666.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Covanta to earn $0.01 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10,000.0%.

Shares of NYSE CVA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.68. 464,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,337. Covanta has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.80, a PEG ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Covanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Covanta will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In related news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 2,996 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $51,681.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,082.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda J. Fisher sold 12,000 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $205,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,736 shares in the company, valued at $595,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,996 shares of company stock worth $428,161. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

