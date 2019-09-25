Countrywide (LON:CWD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.86

Countrywide PLC (LON:CWD)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.86 and traded as low as $3.96. Countrywide shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 1,256,512 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Countrywide in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Countrywide in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Countrywide from GBX 10 ($0.13) to GBX 6 ($0.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Countrywide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 10 ($0.13).

Get Countrywide alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $66.30 million and a PE ratio of -1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.86.

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides leasehold, commercial, relocation, and residential property management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Countrywide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countrywide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.