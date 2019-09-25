Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 5,214.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,270,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246,275 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.17% of Coty worth $17,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Coty by 447.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 62,126 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 264.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 86,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 67.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 182,715 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth $788,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 333.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,444 shares during the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34. Coty Inc has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 43.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coty Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Coty’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Coty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coty from $10.90 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup set a $9.00 price target on Coty and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

In related news, CMO Fiona Hughes bought 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $2,060,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 507,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,580 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

