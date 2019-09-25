Contrasting Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) & INMARSAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:IMASY)

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) and INMARSAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:IMASY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

INMARSAT PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Telecom Italia does not pay a dividend. INMARSAT PLC/ADR pays out 65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Telecom Italia and INMARSAT PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A INMARSAT PLC/ADR -13.77% 7.60% 1.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Telecom Italia and INMARSAT PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Italia 0 0 0 0 N/A INMARSAT PLC/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Telecom Italia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Telecom Italia has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INMARSAT PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telecom Italia and INMARSAT PLC/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Italia $22.77 billion 0.52 -$1.67 billion ($0.71) -7.88 INMARSAT PLC/ADR $1.47 billion 2.24 $124.20 million $0.32 22.41

INMARSAT PLC/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telecom Italia. Telecom Italia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INMARSAT PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

INMARSAT PLC/ADR beats Telecom Italia on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, South America, and the Mediterranean Basin. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets. The company also manages and develops a portfolio of regulated and unregulated wholesale services for fixed and mobile telecommunications operators; provision of infrastructure for housing radio transmission equipment of mobile telephone networks; and development, engineering, building, and operation of network infrastructures, information technology (IT), real estate properties, and plant engineering. In addition, it engages in customer care, operating credit support, loyalty, and retention activities; and staff functions and other support activities. Further, the company offers office products and services for IT sector. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

INMARSAT PLC/ADR Company Profile

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, U.S. Government, Global Government, Aviation, and Enterprise. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air. The company also offers in-flight voice, data, safety, and cabin connectivity services for business and commercial air transport. It owns and operates 13 satellites. The company serves the aviation, government, enterprise, and maritime sectors. Inmarsat plc was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

