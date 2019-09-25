Contrasting Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) and GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (OTCMKTS:AVAL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) and GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken and GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken 0 0 0 0 N/A GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S 0 1 1 0 2.50

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.54%. Given GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S is more favorable than Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken.

Profitability

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken and GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken N/A N/A N/A GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S 12.36% 12.99% 1.49%

Dividends

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken does not pay a dividend. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.7% of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken and GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken $7.05 billion 2.91 N/A N/A N/A GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S $9.83 billion 0.86 $896.30 million $0.80 9.48

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has higher revenue and earnings than Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken.

Summary

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S beats Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management, and Other segments. The company offers research services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services. It also provides investment banking services, such as corporate finance advisory services related to acquisitions, divestments, and mergers; equity capital market services related to initial public offerings, rights issues, and placings; and debt financing services comprising corporate loan origination, debt capital markets, leveraged finance, and structured finance services, as well as real estate and shipping finance services. In addition, the company offers venture capital for entrepreneurs and innovators; asset management products that include alternative, equity, fixed income, investment, and private equity solutions; and pensions, life insurance, health care insurance, and disability insurance. It serves large corporations and institutions, private customers, and small and medium-sized corporates. The company offers its services through 189 branch offices. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services. It also provides loan products, such as commercial loans that comprise general purpose loans, working capital loans, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans comprising personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, loans funded by development banks, and general purpose loans; microcredit loans; and mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers pension and severance fund management services; and trust, bonded warehousing and brokerage transactions, real estate escrow, merchandise and document storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, surety bond and merchandise distribution, bancassurance, and payment and collection services, as well as engages in deposit and lending operations in foreign currencies. Further, it is involved in merchant and investment banking activities; trading activities that include fixed income trading, and derivatives and foreign exchange operations, as well as the provision of treasury, pension plan administration, investment fund advice, financial advisory, leasing, private banking, and insurance services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through a network of 1,421 branches and 3,781 ATMs in Colombia; and 350 branches and 1,993 ATMs in Central America. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. was founded in 1994 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

