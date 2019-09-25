Contrasting Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) and Zimmer Biomet (NASDAQ:ZBH)

Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) and Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Precision Therapeutics alerts:

0.9% of Precision Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Precision Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Zimmer Biomet pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Precision Therapeutics does not pay a dividend. Zimmer Biomet pays out 12.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Therapeutics and Zimmer Biomet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Therapeutics -657.73% -122.54% -66.99% Zimmer Biomet -4.56% 13.40% 6.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Precision Therapeutics and Zimmer Biomet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Therapeutics $1.41 million 11.08 -$10.09 million N/A N/A Zimmer Biomet $7.93 billion 3.56 -$379.20 million $7.64 17.98

Precision Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zimmer Biomet.

Volatility and Risk

Precision Therapeutics has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zimmer Biomet has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Precision Therapeutics and Zimmer Biomet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Zimmer Biomet 1 6 16 0 2.65

Zimmer Biomet has a consensus price target of $144.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.32%. Given Zimmer Biomet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zimmer Biomet is more favorable than Precision Therapeutics.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats Precision Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Precision Therapeutics Company Profile

Predictive Oncology Inc. provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables. The company also provides contract research organization (CRO) that offers personalized medicine solutions for pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and biotech industries. Its CRO services enhance the effectiveness of cancer therapy using the power of artificial intelligence applied to diseases databases. The company markets and sells its STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system and procedure disposables to medical facilities through various direct sales force and independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products; and bone cement and office based technology products. The company's products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.