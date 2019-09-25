Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Continental (ETR:CON) has been assigned a €130.00 ($151.16) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CON. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Pareto Securities set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €138.58 ($161.14).

ETR CON traded up €0.02 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching €117.00 ($136.05). The stock had a trading volume of 688,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35. Continental has a 12-month low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a 12-month high of €160.45 ($186.57). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €114.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €128.85.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

